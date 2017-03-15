Report: Eddie Lacy’s contract with Seahawks includes weight incentives

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday that he has no concerns about Eddie Lacy being overweight at the start of the 2017 season, but the actual contract Lacy signed with the team indicates otherwise.

ESPN’s Sheil Kapadia reports that Lacy’s one-year deal with Seattle includes a $385,000 bonus that is tied to the running back keeping his weight down. The team is well protected with the contract, which includes just $2.865 million in guarantees in the form of a $1.5 million signing bonus and $1.365 million base salary. Lacy can earn a maximum of $5.5 million with incentives tied to rush yards, being on the active roster and keeping his weight at or below a certain number.

The exact number the Seahawks have set for Lacy’s weight is unknown, but it is safe to say they want him to lose a significant amount of weight before August. When you hear how much Lacy weighed during his free agent visits, you might wonder if Seattle signed him with the intention of using him as a linebacker.

Lacy reportedly turned down similar contracts from the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings to sign with the Seahawks, so he is essentially betting on himself in a run-heavy offense. If he can keep his weight in check and fulfill the potential we have all seen numerous times during his NFL career, Lacy should earn more money next offseason.