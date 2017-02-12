Report: Eddie Lacy was fined by Packers for not making weight

Green Bay Packers running back Eddie Lacy is set to become a free agent this offseason, and his history with weight problems will likely prevent him from getting the money he’ll be seeking.

Lacy has had trouble keeping weight off over the past few years to the point where it became a headache for the Packers. In fact, Pete Dougherty of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports that Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy fined Lacy for not making weight, though the amount and frequency of the fine is unknown. Either way, that is a pretty significant red flag on the former Alabama star’s free agent resume.

While he looked explosive at times early in the season and averaged 5.1 yards per carry, Lacy appeared in just five games in 2016 before suffering an ankle injury. Because of the injury and his well-documented weight issues, one agent told Dougherty he does not expect Lacy to sign anything more than a one-year, incentive-laden contract worth in the neighborhood of $2 million this offseason.

Could that deal come from the Packers? While McCarthy had to have grown tired of Lacy’s inconsistent play, Green Bay’s only option in the backfield at the moment is Ty Montgomery. The wide receiver turned running back broke out with 162 yards on 16 carries in a December game against the Chicago Bears and averaged 5.9 yards per carry, but McCarthy likely wants him to be more of a complimentary player.

Lacy’s plans for working out this offseason sound encouraging, but he said and did the same thing last year and there were reports his eating got out of hand again before his injury. Do the Packers want to put up with that for another season? If Lacy is playing under a one-year “prove it” contract, it may be worth it.