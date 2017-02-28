Eddie Lacy: Packers have been ‘very vocal’ about wanting me back

Eddie Lacy’s first four years with the Green Bay Packers have been nothing shy of an adventure, and many believe the two sides would be best off parting ways this offseason. However, Lacy says the team does not feel that way.

In an appearance on Adam Schefter’s “Know Them From Adam” podcast this week, Lacy said the Packers have been “very vocal about having me back there” when speaking to his agent. He added that he has not given his next destination — if it is outside of Green Bay — much thought.

“I’m trying not to think about all of that right now,” Lacy said. “I’m just trying to make sure whether I end up in Green Bay or somewhere, I’m in the best shape or I’m in the best position I can be in personally, so when it’s time for me to contribute to whatever team that it is that they’re getting 100 percent of me.”

Lacy, who appeared in just five games last season because of an ankle injury, has had trouble remaining in shape over the past two years. One report indicated he has actually been fined by Packers coach Mike McCarthy because of his weight on more than one occasion. Still, he averaged 5.1 yards per carry last season in his limited work and rushed for more than 2,300 yards and scored 20 touchdowns between his first and second NFL seasons. If Lacy can get into shape and stay there, his ceiling is extremely high.

“My healing process is 4-6 months, on the 26th [of February] it [was] the fourth month,” he said. “I’m going to try and go out and run, but if it’s not comfortable then I’m just going to continue doing what I’ve been doing. But by April, whenever I have to report, I should be able to go out and do everything.”

Lacy is likely going to have to sign a one-year deal somewhere for short money, so the Packers may bring him back on a low-risk, high-reward contract. If he sticks to his plans for working out this offseason, there’s no reason Lacy can’t bounce back in a contract year next season.