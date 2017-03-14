Eddie Lacy signs with Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have signed running back Eddie Lacy.

Lacy’s agents announced the news on Tuesday.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports that the deal is worth $3 million guaranteed for one season, with incentives that could bring it up to $5.5 million.

Eddie Lacy's deal with the Seahawks: $3m guaranteed over one year, worth up to $5.5m — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2017

Lacy, Just 26, is determined to prove himself after conditioning and injuries became an issue for him toward the end of his tenure with the Green Bay Packers. He should have an excellent opportunity to do that, as the Seahawks love pounding the ball and have a terrific backfield that will likely utilize Lacy, Thomas Rawls and dynamic pass-catcher C.J. Prosise.

Lacy had also visited with a former division rival and said the meeting went well, but he should be a great fit in Seattle if he can stay in shape. The deal looks great for the Seahawks on paper.