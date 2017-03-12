Eddie Lacy says Vikings visit was ‘pretty cool’

Eddie Lacy visited with a team on Sunday that has been a division rival for him through his first four seasons in the NFL, and it sounds like it went well.

Lacy, a free agent, had a meeting with the Minnesota Vikings, and he told ESPN’s Ben Goessling that it was “pretty cool.”

Just talked to Eddie Lacy briefly at the airport. He's headed to Green Bay, but said his Vikings visit was "pretty cool." Will weigh options — Ben Goessling (@GoesslingESPN) March 12, 2017

Lacy’s next stop will be a meeting with the Green Bay Packers, though they are a lot more familiar with the former Alabama star than the Vikings are. In four seasons with the Pack, Lacy averaged 4.4 yards per carry while playing in 51 games. He is likely going to have to sign an incentive-laden “prove-it” contract with a team this offseason, and he could wind up staying in Green Bay for another year.

In all likelihood, Lacy is spending the majority of time in his free agent meetings convincing teams that he can remain in shape. His talent is undeniable, but weight issues have been a major problem for him over the past two years. Based on what we heard about how the Packers had to deal with Lacy not keeping the pounds off, you have to wonder if they are committed to wanting him back.