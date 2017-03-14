Eddie Lacy reportedly weighed 267 during free agent visit

The biggest question mark concerning Eddie Lacy heading into 2017 will be whether he can remain in shape, and it sounds like he has a long way to go in that department.

Lacy, who signed a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday, reportedly weighed a whopping 267 pounds during at least one of his free agent visits this offseason.

RB Eddie Lacy visited Sea (his new team), Minn and GB in the last wk. For one of the three teams Lacy weighed 267. Listed last year at 234. — Bob McGinn (@BobMcGinn) March 14, 2017

In fairness, Lacy is coming off surgery after he suffered a season-ending ankle injury last year. His weight has been an issue at numerous points over the past two years, but the former Green Bay Packer probably hasn’t been able to work out much while he recovers.

Still, 267 pounds is incredibly heavy for a running back. Lacy was listed at 234 last season, and even that is on the bigger side. That is likely the main reason his deal with the Seahawks is said to include incentives. If Lacy doesn’t stick to the workout plan he has promised this offseason, he could wear out his welcome in Seattle in a hurry.