Eddie Lacy collected latest weight bonus for getting under 250 pounds

Eddie Lacy was scheduled to weigh in with the Seattle Seahawks last week to determine if he could earn another $55,000 bonus, and the lack of information about the weigh-in led some to believe the running back was not where he should have been. According to Pete Carroll, that was not the case.

Carroll was asked on Monday if Lacy has gotten under his latest benchmark of 250 pounds.

“Yep. Perfectly on track,” the Seahawks coach said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “Eddie is doing great. He hasn’t missed anything. He’s been very attentive to everything that we are doing. He can catch the football well, we know he can run thick and heavy. You don’t get to see all of that right now. He’s in good shape, he’s done everything we’ve asked him, he’s done a great job.”

The clause in Lacy’s contract states that he must keep his weight at 245 or below once the regular season begins, so it sounds like he is on the right track. Considering what he supposedly weighed during a free agent visit not too long ago, it’s safe to say Lacy has been working hard to keep the pounds off.

When healthy and in shape, Lacy has the ability to be one of the best running backs in the game. His power running style should work perfectly in Seattle if he can lay off the cheeseburgers.