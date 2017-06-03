Eddie Lacy: Seahawks’ weight incentives are a ‘positive challenge’

Seattle Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy’s contract is loaded with weight-based incentives, and that’s the way he likes it.

Lacy said Friday that the clauses that will reward him for being at or below a certain weight can only be a good thing as he looks to get his career back on track.

“As a competitor you want to be challenged,” Lacy said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “It’s a positive challenge. At the end of the day it helps me personally, too. So why not?”

Lacy said the key to getting his weight down was pretty simple.

“I’m from Louisiana. I like good food. Got to change it,” Lacy said.

Lacy has already hit his first benchmark. So far, so good, and if it keeps up, he could give the Seahawks a huge boost.