Eli Apple denies that Landon Collins has offered to help him this season

Eli Apple has had a rough season with the New York Giants both on and off the field, and fellow defensive back Landon Collins said this week that he has sat down with Apple and tried to help the former first-round pick through some of the issues he is dealing with.

Apple says that is a lie.

On Wednesday, Collins told reporters he has spoken to Apple to offer support and stress the importance of being a good teammate.

Landon Collins said there have been numerous "sit downs" with Eli Apple this season. They've been to show him support, but also to deliver this message: (1/2) — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) December 13, 2017

(2/2) "We need him to want to be here and not fighting against us. If he’s fighting against the coaches or the organization or whoever he’s fighting against in his head, we don’t need him fighting us. That causes conflict." — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) December 13, 2017

When asked about his alleged conversations with Collins, Apple claimed they never took place. He said Thursday that he has gotten advice from veteran teammates but Collins wasn’t one of them.

So, has Landon Collins spoken to you and tried to help you? Eli Apple: "No.'' Landon said yesterday he did. Apple: "Yeah.'' Was what Collins said true? Apple: "No.'' — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) December 14, 2017

Eli Apple was asked how Landon Collins has tried to help him out: "Landon, no, but I talked to Brandon Marshall, DRC always been a good person to talk to because he kinda went through the same thing when he was like around my age a little bit.'' — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) December 14, 2017

Collins, perhaps feeling a bit under-appreciated, later chalked Apple’s comments up to the former Ohio State star having a bad memory.

Landon Collins today on Eli Apple’s claim he hasn’t spoke to him to try and help him: “I guess he don’t remember things.” — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) December 14, 2017

Collins said he’s not going to be dragged into a controversy with a teammate but stands by his word he has tried to help Apple. — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) December 14, 2017

While the “he-said, she-said” may sound insignificant, it seems like yet another indication that Apple is generally unhappy with the Giants. He has dealt with issues in his personal life after his mother underwent brain surgery, but there have been more than a few reports indicating he is having problems with his teammates and coaches. It would not be a surprise if Apple tries to convince the Giants to part ways with him this offseason.