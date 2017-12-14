pixel 1
Thursday, December 14, 2017

Eli Apple denies that Landon Collins has offered to help him this season

December 14, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Eli Apple

Eli Apple has had a rough season with the New York Giants both on and off the field, and fellow defensive back Landon Collins said this week that he has sat down with Apple and tried to help the former first-round pick through some of the issues he is dealing with.

Apple says that is a lie.

On Wednesday, Collins told reporters he has spoken to Apple to offer support and stress the importance of being a good teammate.

When asked about his alleged conversations with Collins, Apple claimed they never took place. He said Thursday that he has gotten advice from veteran teammates but Collins wasn’t one of them.

Collins, perhaps feeling a bit under-appreciated, later chalked Apple’s comments up to the former Ohio State star having a bad memory.

While the “he-said, she-said” may sound insignificant, it seems like yet another indication that Apple is generally unhappy with the Giants. He has dealt with issues in his personal life after his mother underwent brain surgery, but there have been more than a few reports indicating he is having problems with his teammates and coaches. It would not be a surprise if Apple tries to convince the Giants to part ways with him this offseason.

