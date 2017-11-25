Eli Apple reportedly threatened to walk out on Giants after criticism

Eli Apple has had a rough year with the New York Giants. He’s come off the bench for several games, and he missed the last two contests. The team said that Apple missed the Week 11 and 12 games because of personal reasons — he was with his mother as she recovered from brain surgery. That is true, but the New York Post reports that Apple has been going through some other issues with the team.

The Post’s Paul Schwartz says Apple has been going through a tough time after he was taken apart in a film session following the team’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The cornerback heard it hard from his teammates over his poor effort and reportedly threatened to walk out of the team’s facility. He didn’t do that after meeting with Ben McAdoo, but he did not report to the team’s practices the next two days because he was with his mom.

Apple was the No. 10 pick by the Giants out of Ohio State in 2016, and there were questions about how highly the Giants had taken him. Schwartz makes it sound like Apple wasn’t even the team’s preferred draft choice.