Eli Manning benched in favor of Geno Smith for Week 13

The New York Giants have officially waved the white flag on the 2017 season, and they may be signaling the end of their relationship with Eli Manning as well.

On Tuesday, the Giants announced that Manning is being benched in favor of Geno Smith for Week 13 and beyond.

“Geno will start this week,” head coach Ben McAdoo said, via the Giants’ official website. “Over the last five games, we will take a look at Geno, and we will also give Davis (Webb) an opportunity.”

Manning has started 210 consecutive games during his NFL career, which is the second-longest streak in league history behind Brett Favre’s 297. The 36-year-old said McAdoo gave him the option of starting games and then being pulled to keep the streak alive, but Manning isn’t comfortable doing that.

“Coach McAdoo told me I could continue to start while Geno and Davis are given an opportunity to play,” he said. “My feeling is that if you are going to play the other guys, play them. Starting just to keep the streak going and knowing you won’t finish the game and have a chance to win it is pointless to me, and it tarnishes the streak. Like I always have, I will be ready to play if and when I am needed. I will help Geno and Davis prepare to play as well as they possibly can.”

The Giants are 2-9 this season and Manning has not played well, but he has been without Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall for almost the entire season. He didn’t really have an opportunity to succeed, which makes the move seem like the team is planning to part ways with Manning this offseason.