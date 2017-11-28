Eli Manning almost in tears discussing benching with media

Eli Manning’s reaction to being benched was hard to watch.

The New York Giants quarterback spoke with reporters on Tuesday afternoon about the team’s decision to bench him in favor of Geno Smith for Week 13. Manning had a tough time answering questions and seemed to be on the verge of tears.

Eli Manning fight back tears. Almost crying, tough to see #Giants pic.twitter.com/cHRTZYEXK4 — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) November 28, 2017

Manning’s benching will end a streak of 210 consecutive starts for the Giants. The last time he didn’t start a game for the team was in 2004, when Kurt Warner started.