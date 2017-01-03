Eli Manning has funny comment about his teammates partying in Miami

The subject of some New York Giants wide receivers partying in Miami after the team’s win over Washington on Sunday night was brought up Tuesday when the team had practice. Eli Manning, who was not a part of the festivities, had a funny comment about his teammates and even a self-deprecating joke.

Here’s what Manning had to say about teammates Odell Beckham Jr., Victor Cruz, Sterling Shepard and Roger Lewis partying in Miami with Justin Bieber and Trey Songz.

Eli Manning was "a little disappointed" in photos of his WRs on a boat in Miami. "They didn't pack accordingly. They didn't have any shirts" — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) January 3, 2017

More Eli Manning in Bieber-Gate: "I was telling people I'm the one who took the picture. They just wouldn't let me in with my shirt off." — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) January 3, 2017

Now you know why Manning wasn’t invited:

Nobody invited Eli? pic.twitter.com/t9tBnDJFcG — Dallas Cowboys news (@dmn_cowboys) January 2, 2017

Neither Cruz nor Beckham were set to speak with the media Tuesday, so the controversy has a slight chance to die out.

The Giants face the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs on Sunday. The Miami boat party photos (seen here) have caused some to recall the Dallas Cowboys’ ill-fated trip to Cabo during their playoff bye week back when Tony Romo dated Jessica Simpson.