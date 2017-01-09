Eli Manning: Odell Beckham pressured himself too much for playoff game

Odell Beckham was a non-factor during Sunday’s playoff game, and his quarterback thinks he knows why.

The New York Giants wide receiver had just four receptions for 28 yards, as well as a pair of dropped passes, in New York’s 38-13 wild-card loss at Green Bay. Quarterback Eli Manning believes Beckham was trying too hard to make an impact on what was his first career playoff game.

Eli Manning with a pretty telling quote on Beckham just now. Thinks he might've put "too much pressure on himself" to have his best game. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 9, 2017

Manning is likely onto something. Beckham was pretty amped up before the game and was definitely hoping to make a statement. An early drop in the first quarter likely exacerbated things. The fact that he fell so far short of what he would have hoped to do probably contributed to his actions after the game, too. Many veterans will say that you have to treat games like this like any other. Beckham didn’t do that, and it backfired.