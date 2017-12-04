Report: Eli Manning will start for Giants in Week 14

Eli Manning’s benching in New York is apparently only going to last one week.

With the Giants having fired head coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese on Monday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com is reporting that Manning will be the team’s starting quarterback again in Week 14 against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Giants are expected to go back to Eli Manning as their starting quarterback, per source. Giants play at home vs Cowboys this week. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 4, 2017

Raanan’s report is consistent with what Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said he had heard in the wake of McAdoo’s firing.

The Giants are 2-10, and it seems unlikely that Geno Smith or third-round rookie Davis Webb is going to be their quarterback of the future. Even if there is a chance that they will move on from Manning after the season, ownership has heard the outrage from fans over the past week and wants to make amends for that.

Based on what we heard over the weekend, many executives across the NFL already believe they know which team Manning will be playing for in 2018. Now that the Giants have started cleaning house, it may not be that simple.