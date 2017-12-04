Eli Manning could reportedly get starting job back with Ben McAdoo gone

The New York Giants began cleaning house on Monday by firing head coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese, and many are left wondering what that means for Eli Manning’s future with the team. In the short-term, it could mean Manning gets his job back.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network has been led to believe that Manning will be the Giants’ starting quarterback again when they take on the Dallas Cowboys next weekend.

As I said yesterday when u was in Oakland…If reports turn out to be true and #giants fire #BenMcAdoo could #EliManning be back as the starter against the cowboys week 14? I think yes. — Alex Flanagan (@Alex_Flanagan) December 4, 2017

My understanding is that this is coming. Don’t be surprised if Eli Manning is back under center. https://t.co/pALz7uHfVk — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 4, 2017

If that is the plan, you have to wonder why ownership didn’t step in last week and overrule McAdoo’s decision to bench Manning. Since he did not play on Sunday against the Raiders, Manning’s streak of 210 consecutive games started — the longest active streak in the NFL and second-longest in history behind Brett Favre — ended. You have to wonder why New York’s brass would let that happen if the plan was to fire McAdoo, but we have heard reports that the team’s executives were not all in agreement over whether McAdoo should be dismissed.

All indications are that it was the way in which Manning was benched and the lack of communication surrounding the decision that irritated the Giants’ higher-ups. If Manning is given his job back in Week 14, it’s probably an attempt by ownership to save face with the fans.