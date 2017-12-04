Eli Manning confirms he has told Steve Spagnuolo he wants to start

Unsurprisingly, Eli Manning wants his job back.

The New York Giants quarterback confirmed to Mike Francesa on WFAN Monday that he has already spoken to interim coach Steve Spagnuolo and told him that he wants to start again.

Via Josh Alper of ProFootballTalk, Manning also said “I don’t know” when asked if he felt he had a future with the Giants. He admitted being benched “crushed” him, but he took no joy in the firings of Ben McAdoo and Jerry Reese earlier on Monday.

We’ve already heard reports indicating that Manning will get his job back in Week 14 now that McAdoo is out the door. Despite the controversy, the quarterback has handled himself professionally from the start.