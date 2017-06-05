Ad Unit
Elvis Dumervil signs with 49ers

June 5, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

The San Francisco 49ers are looking to bolster their defense this offseason by adding proven veterans, and 33-year-old Elvis Dumervil is the latest to join the fold.

49ers general manager John Lynch announced on Monday that the team has signed Dumervil.

The news of the Dumervil signing came not long after the Niners announced they have signed veteran cornerback Brandon Boykin.

Dumervil’s production has declined in recent years. He spent the last four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, appearing in just eight games last year due to injury and recording a career-low three sacks. Dumervil has recorded 17 sacks in a season twice during his career, most recently in 2014.


