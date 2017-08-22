Emmanuel Sanders involved in car accident on way to team facility

Emmanuel Sanders was involved in a car accident on his way to the team facility Tuesday morning, according to a report.

9 News in Denver says the Broncos wide receiver was driving in the center median in Parker, Colo. early Tuesday morning on his way to the team’s facility. Another vehicle, also backed up in traffic, swerved into the center median and supposedly swiped Sanders.

Though both cars were damaged, nobody was hurt, per 9 News.

Sanders reportedly told police he was late to work, which may explain why he tried using the center median.

Sanders complained of a headache afterwards but otherwise was uninjured.

The 30-year-old has produced three straight 1,000-yard seasons for Denver and is under contract through 2019.