Emmanuel Sanders cut out fast food to keep up with Broncos’ new offense

The Denver Broncos are expected to play much faster on offense with Mike McCoy now calling plays, and Emmanuel Sanders has decided to swear off the chicken McNuggets to make sure he can keep up.

In an interview with Mike Klis of 9 News on Monday, Sanders revealed that he has cut fast food out of his diet. While his weight and speed have never been an issue, the 30-year-old said he already feels better.

“I was eating bad. If I was hungry I would sometimes go through the McDonald’s line and grab me a 20-piece (chicken McNuggets),” Sanders told Klis. “I would go through Burger King, just fast food because I was ready to eat now.

“But now I’m listening to my body a lot more. There’s something about being able to understand your body. What you can put in your body that gives you a burst of energy, or what you put in your body that makes you go to sleep. That’s what I’m understanding more.”

Sanders said he has eliminated fast food and other things that made him feel “weird” from his diet. He’s now ready to embrace the challenges of playing in a what should be a more pass-happy offense under McCoy.

“My destination is to try to get to the Super Bowl, try to win Super Bowls and try to go for 1,200, 1,300 yards and I understand what it takes to get there. And that’s through hard work and dedication,” he added. “We’ve got this new offense with Mike McCoy. We’re going to be throwing the ball around so my conditioning has to be up and I’ve been working on that.”

Sanders managed to eclipse the 1,000-yard receiving mark last season for the third straight year despite a somewhat uncertain quarterback situation. Things may not be all that different for him in 2017, though there have been indications that one QB in Denver is looking sharp. Either way, Sanders should be more prepared than ever now that he has no interest in hitting the drive-thru.