Former 49ers assistant expresses support for Colin Kaepernick

Former San Francisco 49ers assistant coach Eric Mangini backed Colin Kaepernick in some recent comments about the controversial quarterback.

Mangini, known for his stints as a New York Jets and Cleveland Browns head coach, spent three seasons with the 49ers from 2013-2015. Though he was not around the team last year when Kaepernick drew attention for his national anthem protest, Mangini had nothing but positive things to say about the quarterback.

“I haven’t personally talked to anybody about it, but what I will say about Colin is I had a really good experience with Colin,” Mangini told “PFT Live” on Friday. “I wasn’t there over the last season where the protest and the different off the field issues became more of a focal point. But as a player, his numbers last season weren’t that far off from the year he brought the team to the NFC Championship Game. And he should get an opportunity. I think he’s got to get an opportunity.”

Mangini also suggested his former team, the Browns, as a good fit for Kaepernick.

“I always thought he would be a good fit for the Browns. Hue [Jackson’s] system is multiple shifts and motions, and that’s what he did in San Francisco. Hue has an element of quarterback-driven runs, I think Colin is excellent as that. As a candidate, him vs. RG3 a year ago, I’d take Colin 10 times out of 10.”

Kaepernick has been a free agent since opting out of his contract with San Francisco after the season. He visited with the Seahawks during the week, and it sounds like the visit went well.