Eric Reid says 49ers will not say if he is in their long-term plans

Eric Reid could be the latest veteran San Francisco 49er to be sent packing.

The former Pro Bowl safety said on Thursday that the team is not telling him if he is in their long-term plans, per David Lombardi of The Athletic.

According to Eric Reid, the 49ers have told him "that they cannot tell me if I'm in their long term plans." He has asked — no answer — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) October 26, 2017

Reid, 25, has been with the Niners since they drafted him in the first round back in 2013. He has been limited to just four games this season due to injury however and is proving to be a clunky fit in the team’s new defensive scheme.

The Niners recently released another long-tenured member of their defense, and with the team now 0-7 on the season, Reid could be the latest casualty of San Francisco’s seemingly inevitable rebuild based around new blood.