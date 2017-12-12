ESPN suspends Donovan McNabb, Eric Davis after sexual harassment allegations

NFL Network has suspended three analysts who were accused of sexual harassment in a lawsuit filed Monday, and ESPN is doing the same with two of its employees who were named in the same complaint.

ESPN announced on Tuesday that former NFL players Donovan McNabb and Eric Davis, who host shows on ESPN Radio, have been suspended indefinitely.

ESPN on Donovan McNabb and Eric Davis re: the NFL Network allegations:

"We are investigating and McNabb and Davis will not appear on our networks as that investigation proceeds." — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) December 12, 2017

The allegations stem from when McNabb and Davis worked at NFL Network. Jamie Cantor, a former wardrobe stylist for the network, says several current and former employees sexually harassed and assaulted her on numerous occasions. McNabb is accused of sending sexually explicit text messages to Cantor, while Davis allegedly said inappropriate things to Cantor and touched her genitals, becoming angry when she slapped his hand away.

Cantor originally filed the suit in October alleging sexual harassment, age discrimination, retaliation, wrongful termination, and defamation. She filed an amendment on Monday, which goes into far greater detail.

NFL Network has suspended Marshall Faulk, Heath Evans and Ike Taylor in the wake of the suit. Warren Sapp is another former NFL player who is facing disturbing allegations from the time he spent with NFL Network.