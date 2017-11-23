Everson Griffen asks for help naming son after sack

Everson Griffen asked for the help of football fans everywhere with an important task.

The Minnesota Vikings defensive end sacked Matthew Stafford during the second quarter of Thursday’s game. Afterwards, he lifted up his jersey to reveal a message on his T-shirt.

Everson Griffen pulled his undershirt out after sacking the QB: “I just had a baby boy what should we name him”

(son was born this morning) pic.twitter.com/F9SgoX5FST — Danny (@recordsANDradio) November 23, 2017

“I just had a baby boy. What should we name him?” the message said.

Griffen’s wife gave birth to the couple’s third boy. According to FOX reporter Erin Andrews, Griffen watched on FaceTime and didn’t have many details about his son (such as the baby’s weight) because he was preparing for the game.

So, what should the baby’s name be? My vote is for Sack Griffen.