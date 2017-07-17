Ezekiel Elliott accused of breaking man’s nose after verbal altercation

Ezekiel Elliott was reportedly involved in an altercation at a Dallas bar on Sunday night, and witnesses say they saw the Cowboys running back punch another man in the face.

TMZ spoke with a Dallas Police Department Sgt. who confirmed police were called to Clutch restaurant and bar for a “disturbance” at around 9:30 p.m. When they arrived, a man who appeared to be “extremely intoxicated” said he had just had his nose broken. The victim’s friend told police it was “that Dallas Cowboys running back” who threw the punch.

A video that was later obtained by TMZ showed the victim laying on the ground holding his nose. He later appeared to be writhing in pain as paramedics helped him into an ambulance. The person who sent the footage to TMZ said Elliott punched the man after the victim got into a verbal altercation with a woman Elliott was with.

Elliott was not at the scene at the time police arrived, and no arrests were made. Police have not named any suspects and no complaints have been filed against the former Ohio State star. The NFL has confirmed that it is aware of the incident and is trying to gather more information to “understand the facts.”

Multiple media outlets have confirmed that Elliott was involved in the altercation in some way. A tweet that was sent by someone who claims to have witnessed the incident implied that Elliott threw a punch. You can see the tweet here.