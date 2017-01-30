Ezekiel Elliott admits he needs to get better grasp of Cowboys offense

Dallas Cowboys fans could not have asked for much more from Ezekiel Elliott in his first NFL season, but the rookie is far from satisfied. At the Pro Bowl on Sunday, Elliott admitted he has a lot of work to do heading into his second season.

While speaking with ESPN’s Jon Gruden, Elliott said his knowledge of the Cowboys’ offense this year only extended to what he was supposed to be doing on a given play. He wants to work on understanding the unit as a whole this offseason.

Ezekiel Elliott to Jon Gruden on what he wants to work on this offseason: pic.twitter.com/0rOQsZjKi6 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 30, 2017

You could argue — and Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots probably would — that worrying about your own job is the most important thing. Even if Elliott didn’t understand where his 10 teammates were supposed to be on every play, it obviously didn’t have much of a negative impact on his game. He led the NFL in rushing by a wide margin with 1,631 yards despite missing two games.

Elliott said his best advice as a rookie came from a fellow NFL running back. Now that he has a full season under his belt, he shouldn’t need as much advice. The former Ohio State star sounds as hungry as ever.