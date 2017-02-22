Ezekiel Elliott spoke with police after ‘best friend’ brought gun into bar

Ezekiel Elliott made headlines over the weekend when photos and video showed him speaking with police outside a bar, but the Dallas Cowboys star has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

Instead, it was Elliott’s friend who ended up getting arrested for bringing a loaded gun into an Ohio bar. According to a police report obtained by TMZ, Alvarez Jackson was charged with felony illegal gun possession in a liquor establishment after security guards at the entrance of the nightclub found a gun in a bag around his neck. Alvarez allegedly ran into the club after the gun was confiscated, but he was apprehended shortly thereafter.

Sources told TMZ that Alvarez tried to “name-drop” by mentioning that he is Elliott’s “brother,” and Elliott came out of the bar to speak with police. The former Ohio State star was not detained or arrested.

A 2015 feature from Sports Illustrated that was written about Elliott refers to Jackson as the tailback’s “best friend.

While Elliott did not get himself into any legal trouble, it has to be unsettling for the Cowboys that he was with one of his friends at a nightclub when said friend tried to bring a loaded gun inside. It would not be a surprise if the team speaks to Elliott about the company he is keeping, especially given the ongoing NFL investigation that he is still at the center of.