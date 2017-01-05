Ezekiel Elliott expecting bigger workload in playoffs

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott received more carries than any other player in the NFL this season by a wide margin, but the rookie insists he feels fresher than ever. In fact, Elliott is ready for more touches in the playoffs.

Elliott, who led the NFL with 1,631 yards and 322 carries this year, told reporters on Thursday that he is hoping for an even bigger workload in January and possibly February.

Ezekiel Elliott expecting a bigger workload in the playoffs: "My body feels like it's Week 1. I got fresh legs, fresh body. I'm excited." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 5, 2017

Many predicted earlier in the year that Elliott would break Eric Dickerson’s single-season rookie rushing record of 1,808 yards, but the former Ohio State star came up less than 200 yards short. While he joked that Dickerson called to congratulate him and told him “many have tried, many have failed,” Elliott said he would much rather win a championship than break an individual record.

“I wouldn’t say I failed,” he said. “We’re having a great season. It would have been nice to get, but that’s really not what I’m focused on this season. We have a very special team. … Winning the Super Bowl would be way more special than the rookie rushing record.”

The Cowboys’ offensive line sets them up for success in the postseason. Offenses that can run the ball and protect their quarterback typically have an advantage in playoff games, and Elliott proved with these extravagant Christmas gifts that he appreciates the guys who block for him. Don’t be surprised if the Cowboys do lean on Elliott more heavily coming off their first-round bye.