Ezekiel Elliott could have games added to his suspension

Ezekiel Elliott is planning to appeal his six-game suspension in hopes of having it reduced or overturned, but is there a chance he could actually end up being banned for more than six games in 2017?

The short answer is yes.

Elliott has been suspended for the first six games of the season for what the NFL deemed “credible evidence” of domestic violence, despite the running back not facing any charges when his ex-girlfriend accused him of assault. As we know, Elliott has been involved in a number of other off-field incidents, so the Dallas Cowboys should be concerned that his suspension has nothing to do with those.

Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News notes that the NFL only looked into the domestic violence allegations against Elliott in addition to the video in March that showed the star running back exposing a woman’s breast at a St. Patrick’s Day parade. The league determined that the latter incident did not warrant further investigation or disciplinary action, but what about Elliott’s alleged involvement in a recent bar fight?

A man had his nose broken when he was punched in the face in a July 16 incident at a Dallas bar, and Elliott was said to have been involved in some capacity. While no charges were filed, the extent of Elliott’s involvement is unclear. The league already disciplined Elliott after conducting its own investigation into the domestic violence allegations against him, so there’s a chance more games could be tacked onto the 22-year-old’s suspension if something similar happens with the bar altercation.

When you read the intense warning the NFL issued to Elliott, it’s easy to get the impression that the former Ohio State star is on incredibly thin ice. While he is reportedly prepared to take the NFL to court, Cowboys fans may have to worry about six games being the minimum ban for Zeke.