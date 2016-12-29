Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott engaging in candy war in locker room

It would appear that Dak Prescott is tired of Ezekiel Elliott stealing his candy, so the quarterback has taken measures to make sure his fellow rookie has his own supply of sweets.

Prescott likes to keep candy in his locker, and Elliott has been stealing it from him. This has apparently been going on for quite some time:

On Thursday, Elliott shared a couple of videos indicating the candy-stealing antics have turned into a full-blown war. From the way it looks, Prescott got so sick of Elliott stealing his candy that he has now been stuffing Elliott’s locker and equipment with treats. Check out these videos:

M&M’s are apparently Zeke’s favorite, so he should be all set for a while. That looks like enough to feed a 200-house neighborhood on Halloween.

If this video of him eating cereal taught us anything, it’s that Elliott has a great sense of humor. The Cowboys have been keeping things loose all year, and that is probably a big reason they have been so successful.