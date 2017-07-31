Report: Ezekiel Elliott decision not coming for at least another week

Ezekiel Elliott is still waiting to learn if the NFL will take disciplinary action against him in the wake of an investigation into his personal conduct, but the star running back will reportedly need to wait at least another week to learn his fate.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, no decision on Elliott is expected to come this week.

No Ezekiel Elliott decision expected this week, source said. Commissioner waiting for 4 outside advisors who attended meeting to finish work — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 31, 2017

Conduct policy permits use as advisors (below). No decision until they provide their thoughts to Goodell. Still anticipated before season. pic.twitter.com/xjed4FSxxd — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 31, 2017

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said last week that he believes the NFL’s decision is “imminent,” which could be interpreted in a number of ways. Many people anticipated the situation being sorted out before training camp, but that didn’t happen.

If you believe what Jones recently said about the NFL’s findings, Elliott may not end up facing a suspension after he was accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend. Of course, those accusations are only part of the story now. Elliott recently was investigated by Dallas police for his alleged involvement in a a bar fight. The former Ohio State star also exposed a woman’s breast at a St. Patrick’s Day parade.

There were rumblings that Elliott might be suspended for the first week or two of the 2017 season before he was allegedly involved in a bar fight. At this point, it would be a surprise if the NFL let him go with no punishment at all or even just a fine.