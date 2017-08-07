Report: Ezekiel Elliott may have destroyed evidence, will likely be suspended

A decision from the NFL regarding Ezekiel Elliott is expected to come in the near future, and there is a growing sense that the Dallas Cowboys running back will be suspended. According to Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter, the Tom Brady case with Deflategate may play a role in how the league decides to punish Elliott.

In an appearance on FS1’s “Undisputed” Monday morning, Carter said he would be “shocked” if the NFL does not announce an Elliott suspension by Wednesday.

“For me, in the next 48 hours, I would be shocked if Zeke is not suspended,” he said. “Based on the information that’s going to come out, it’s going to be fairly easy to determine that something happened to this woman in her days of being with Zeke. This is just pure assault, or domestic violence. I’m being sensitive because there is a victim here.”

Carter also hinted at a new development — that Elliott may have destroyed evidence. He noted how Brady was suspended four games for his alleged role in a ball deflating scheme and for destroying his cell phone when NFL officials demanded he turn it over. Listen below at around the 1:40 mark:

"In the next 48 hours, I would be shocked if Zeke was not suspended." — @criscarter80 pic.twitter.com/aHyoxfjrw0 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) August 7, 2017

“When the information comes out, there’s going to be some similarities (to the Tom Brady case),” Carter said. “Information that (Elliott) had been advised possibly to give up was destroyed.”

The NFL has instituted a policy wherein any player who is found guilty of domestic violence will automatically be suspended six games. Brady was suspended four. Carter hinted that he believes Elliott’s suspension could be somewhere in that range.

Elliott did not face charges when his ex-girlfriend posted some disturbing photos on social media last year and accused him of assault, but the NFL is still reviewing the case. The 22-year-old has also done other things like pull down a woman’s top at a St. Patrick’s Day parade and, more recently, involve himself in an alleged fight at a Dallas bar.

The NFL is certain to face backlash no matter what the decision.