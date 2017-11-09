Latest Ezekiel Elliott emergency motion denied by court

Ezekiel Elliott is suspended again after the Second Circuit Court denied his emergency injunction to block his suspension.

The temporary stay that had allowed Elliott to play has also been lifted, meaning Elliott’s suspension will resume immediately, though an appellate court will hear the appeal on an expedited basis.

BREAKING: #Zeke's emergency motion has been denied by the Second Circuit. Details to follow. — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) November 9, 2017

NFL attorney Paul Clement noted standard on courts intervening in labor disputes is "one of the most daunting standards known to law." 2nd Circuit said Ezekiel Elliott's side didn't meet it. Did order expedited appeal. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 9, 2017

The NFL is subsequently free to reinstate Elliott’s six-game suspension, which they likely will.

Stay tuned, as this is almost certainly not the last trick Elliott’s lawyers have up their sleeve. If the player’s comments are anything to go off of, he’s going to fight this suspension in court as long as he possibly can.