Ezekiel Elliott expects some ‘pretty funny celebrations’ this season

The NFL announced earlier in the offseason that it is relaxing its rules surrounding touchdown celebrations, and Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is looking forward to the results.

Elliott, who was infamously flagged for jumping into a Salvation Army kettle last season after a touchdown, said he is expecting plenty of players to have fun in 2017 now that they know they won’t be penalized.

“I think it’s great. I think it’s definitely needed in pro football,” Elliott said, via Kate Hairopoulos of the Dallas Morning News. “I think there’s going to be some pretty funny celebrations this year.”

If you love end zone dances, the relaxed rules will be great for you. Although, some celebrations that have been flagged in the past still will be going forward, such as Antonio Brown’s twerking. That would likely fall under the umbrella of a “sexually suggestive” act, which is still against the rules.

Elliott jumped into the Salvation Army kettle behind the Cowboys’ end zone last year a week before Christmas (video here), and he was not fined after the organization saw an influx of charitable donations following the stunt. The lack of a fine caused other players to question whether there was a double standard with end zone antics.

The NFL is not going to allow people to pretend to moon the crowd like Randy Moss did years ago in Green Bay, but Elliott is right — touchdowns should be a lot more entertaining.

