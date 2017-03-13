Ezekiel Elliott exposes woman’s breast at St. Patrick’s Day parade

Ezekiel Elliott decided to play a prank on a woman during a St. Patrick’s Day parade in Dallas over the weekend, and it was one that is likely going to result in an uncomfortable conversation with the Cowboys and potentially NFL.

In a video that was posted by TMZ, Elliott was shown pulling down a woman’s top and exposing her breast. A rep for Elliott told TMZ the act was “all in good fun,” and the woman supposedly was not upset and hung out with Elliott and some friends after the parade.

Does that really matter?

It goes without saying that pulling down a woman’s shirt in public is a bad look for anyone, but Elliott remains under investigation by the NFL after he was accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend last summer. No charges were filed, but the league reserves the right to discipline Elliott. The woman shared some disturbing photos on social media of injuries she claims Elliott inflicted on her.

Even if the woman at the parade got a good laugh out of Elliott’s shenanigans, he needs to carry himself in a more responsible manner than that.