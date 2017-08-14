Ezekiel Elliott’s father says son’s legal team is ‘ready to fight’

The father of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott looks to be fully supportive of his son’s efforts to fight his six-game suspension.

Stacy Elliott posted on Twitter Monday that his son’s legal team is “ready to fight,” even stating that Elliott was the victim of a “plot” and sharing a portion of an article that raises questions about the accuser’s reliability and truthfulness.

My son's legal team is ready to fight! Let's deal!!! You will know the set up and PLOT! pic.twitter.com/GSt7QTJehs — Ambassador Elliott (@stacy_elliott) August 14, 2017

It is now clear that the running back plans to exhaust all of his legal options in fighting a six-game suspension he feels is unjust, and has the backing of the organization and his family. It’s a move that could ultimately backfire, however.