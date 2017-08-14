Ad Unit
Monday, August 14, 2017

Ezekiel Elliott’s father says son’s legal team is ‘ready to fight’

August 14, 2017
by Grey Papke

Ezekiel Elliott Ohio

The father of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott looks to be fully supportive of his son’s efforts to fight his six-game suspension.

Stacy Elliott posted on Twitter Monday that his son’s legal team is “ready to fight,” even stating that Elliott was the victim of a “plot” and sharing a portion of an article that raises questions about the accuser’s reliability and truthfulness.

It is now clear that the running back plans to exhaust all of his legal options in fighting a six-game suspension he feels is unjust, and has the backing of the organization and his family. It’s a move that could ultimately backfire, however.

