Ezekiel Elliott officially files appeal of suspension

Ezekiel Elliott has officially filed an appeal of his 6-game suspension.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the news about Elliott and says a hearing must be scheduled within 10 days.

Dallas RB Ezekiel Elliott officially has appealed his 6-game suspension, per source. A hearing now must be scheduled within 10 days. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 15, 2017

The NFL suspended Elliott six games for a violation of the league’s personal conduct policy. He was not charged by Ohio authorities in his domestic violence case because of questions over the accuser’s credibility. However, the league conducted its own research and found the allegations to be enough to suspend the Dallas Cowboys running back.

Elliott could seek an injunction that would temporarily block the suspension, allowing him to play until his case is completely resolved.