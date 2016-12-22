Ezekiel Elliott believes he would be fined for jumping in Salvation Army kettle again

Ezekiel Elliott was flagged for celebrating a touchdown last weekend by jumping into a Salvation Army kettle, but the NFL chose not to fine him. Even the rookie knows he probably wouldn’t get away with it a second time.

In a conference call with the Detroit media on Thursday, Elliott said he believes the league would fine him if he pulled the same stunt again.

Ezekiel Elliott said he thinks he got a 1-time pass for jumping in Salvation Army bucket, said he thinks he'd be fined if he did it again — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) December 22, 2016

Based on that comment, we can probably assume that the league office gave Elliott a warning. Had it been something other than Salvation Army — a charitable organization — written on the side of the kettle, Elliott’s wallet would probably be a little lighter.

The fact of the matter is it would have been a bad look for the NFL to fine Elliott after we heard stories like this. While technically against the rules, the running back’s unique celebration raised money for a good cause.