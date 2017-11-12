Ezekiel Elliott reportedly leaving country to train during suspension

Ezekiel Elliott’s last legal option for the time being was exhausted earlier this week when the Second Circuit Court denied an emergency injunction that would have blocked his suspension. Now that there’s nothing else Elliott can do to have the six-game ban overturned, he has decided there is no reason for him to remain in the United States.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Sunday that Elliott is leaving the country to clear his head and train in an “undisclosed location” until he is eligible to return to the Dallas Cowboys.

Now officially suspended, #Cowboys RB Zeke Elliott is leaving the country for an undisclosed location to clear his head & train, sources say — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 12, 2017

Elliott’s next hearing won’t be until Dec. 1, so he is going to miss at least the next four games. He will in all likelihood miss the full six, and Rapoport noted that the star running back isn’t planning to return from his overseas training until late December.

Elliott recently explained why he has been so intent on trying to get his suspension overturned, but ultimately he didn’t stand much of a chance against the NFL. While the circumstances are far different, his case is not all that different from Tom Brady’s Deflategate case from a procedural standpoint. We all know how that turned out after a lengthy legal battle.