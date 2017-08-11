Report: Ezekiel Elliott willing to take NFL to court over suspension

Ezekiel Elliott is reportedly ready to fight his suspension all the way up to the courts if he has to.

The Dallas Cowboys running back, who was suspended six games by the NFL on Friday over three alleged instances of domestic violence, will not only appeal his suspension, but according to Charles Robinson of Yahoo! Sports, will go to court if necessary.

I'm told #Cowboys Zeke Elliott is willing to take this whole suspension appeal through courts if he has to. This could drag out a long time. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) August 11, 2017

This will be a lengthy process. The NFL will feel very comfortable given the detail they included in the letter they sent to Elliott, but Elliott can point to the fact that he was ultimately never charged of any crime.