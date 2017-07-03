Ezekiel Elliott could still face NFL discipline after investigation?

Ezekiel Elliott did not face charges after his ex-girlfriend accused him of assaulting her nearly a year ago, but the NFL has yet to rule out taking disciplinary action against the Dallas Cowboys running back.

In an appearance on SiriusXM’s Fantasy Football show on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN said he would be “hesitant” to draft Elliott in fantasy football due to the uncertainty surrounding the NFL’s ongoing investigation.

“It is definitely a factor. If I were drafting today, I would be hesitant to make that move,” Schefter said. “Again, this is a situation that has gone back and forth so many times. I’ve spoken to people within the league who, during the course of the season, gave me a sense that some form of discipline could happen.

“I spoke to somebody last week and they’re like, ‘I don’t think anything’s gonna happen here.’ Then, the decision many people thought would come right before the 4th of July weekend, I was told is being pushed back. I was told there wasn’t going to be an answer here for a while and that there was more information and will be more meetings.”

The NFL is obviously trying to be as thorough as possible. Since the league has botched so many domestic violence investigations in the past, they don’t want to risk exonerating Elliott and having more information come out after the fact.

Elliott was not charged after his ex-girlfriend shared some disturbing photos on social media that she claimed showed injuries he inflicted on her. A recent report indicated Elliott has been informed by his representatives that he will not face disciplinary action from the NFL, but it sounds like that is not set in stone just yet.