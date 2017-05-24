Ezekiel Elliott not present for OTAs after being involved in car accident

Ezekiel Elliott was not present for the start of organized team activities with the Dallas Cowboys this week, but the star running back has a very good excuse for his absence.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Todd Archer are reporting that Elliott has been held out of the first two days of OTAs after he was involved in a car accident on Sunday. Fortunately, he did not suffer and significant injuries.

Ezekiel Elliott will miss his second straight day of OTAs today after being a passenger in a car accident Sunday, per @toddarcher and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 24, 2017

Ezekiel Elliott did not suffer any significant injuries in car accident Sunday, but Cowboys are being cautious now holding him out of OTAs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 24, 2017

To say Elliott has had some bad luck on the road would be an understatement. He rear-ended another vehicle while he was driving near the Cowboys facility earlier this year and later sent a funny tweet about it. Elliott was also cited for driving with a suspended license while he was playing at Ohio State after he lost control of his vehicle and hit another car.

Elliott was a passenger in the latest car accident, so it’s unlikely he was at fault in any way. Still, the Cowboys may want to consider hiring him his own driver with an armored vehicle.