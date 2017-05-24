Ad Unit
Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Ezekiel Elliott not present for OTAs after being involved in car accident

May 24, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott was not present for the start of organized team activities with the Dallas Cowboys this week, but the star running back has a very good excuse for his absence.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Todd Archer are reporting that Elliott has been held out of the first two days of OTAs after he was involved in a car accident on Sunday. Fortunately, he did not suffer and significant injuries.

To say Elliott has had some bad luck on the road would be an understatement. He rear-ended another vehicle while he was driving near the Cowboys facility earlier this year and later sent a funny tweet about it. Elliott was also cited for driving with a suspended license while he was playing at Ohio State after he lost control of his vehicle and hit another car.

Elliott was a passenger in the latest car accident, so it’s unlikely he was at fault in any way. Still, the Cowboys may want to consider hiring him his own driver with an armored vehicle.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus