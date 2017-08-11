Ezekiel Elliott responds to suspension with legal statement

Ezekiel Elliott is not going to go quietly in response to his six-game suspension.

The Dallas Cowboys running back was suspended six games by the NFL, the league announced on Friday. The suspension was handed down on grounds of a violation of the league’s personal conduct policy. Elliott was suspended despite no criminal charges being filed against him for the domestic violence allegations made by his ex-girlfriend last year.

Elliott will appeal his suspension, and his legal representatives have already taken aim at the NFL’s decision.

“The NFL’s findings are replete with factual inaccuracies and erroneous conclusions and it ‘cherry picks’ so called evidence to support its conclusion while ignoring other critical evidence,” Elliott’s reps said in a statement.

They then gave some examples of inconsistencies.

“For example, both the Columbus Prosecutor’s office as well as the NFL investigators expressly concluded and conveyed to our office (and others) that the accuser was lying about an alleged July 22, 2016 incident whereby she accused Mr. Elliott of pulling her out of her car and assaulting her. An allegation that was ultimately undermined by her own friend’s affidavit which stated that no such assault occurred.

“The affidavit also outlined the accuser’s plan to orchestrate a story to police to in order to corroborate her false allegation of assault.

“In addition, the NFL’s own medical experts concluded that many of her injuries predated the week in question and likely occurred during a period of time when Mr. Elliott was not in contact with the accuser. During the upcoming weeks and through the appeal a slew of additional credible and controverting evidence will come to light.”

In the NFL’s letter to Elliott, the league mentioned three domestic violence incidents that they say took place between Elliott and his ex-girlfriend. They did not include the July 22 date mentioned by Elliott’s lawyers. Also, if medical experts conclude that many injuries predate the week in question, that does not mean ALL injuries predate it.

Those counterpoints from Elliott’s representative were enough reasons for Ohio authorities to decline to press charges. However, the NFL has a lower standard when it comes to punishing players for personal conduct violations.