Report: Ezekiel Elliott ruling expected to come soon

The Dallas Cowboys may soon learn the fate of Ezekiel Elliott.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says a ruling from the NFL on the Elliott situation is expected to come soon. He says it could come as early as Friday.

Clarity coming on #Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott: The ruling on his investigation is expected soon, source said. Could be as early as tomorrow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 10, 2017

A separate report from last week said a decision could come this week, so this is the second report to say that. The Cowboys have been expecting a decision to come before the beginning of the season.

Elliott has been under investigation from the league for a year over domestic violence allegations from an ex-girlfriend. Elliott was never charged in the case. He was also tied to a separate assault investigation last month.