Ad Unit
Thursday, August 10, 2017

Report: Ezekiel Elliott ruling expected to come soon

August 10, 2017
by Larry Brown

Ezekiel Elliott

The Dallas Cowboys may soon learn the fate of Ezekiel Elliott.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says a ruling from the NFL on the Elliott situation is expected to come soon. He says it could come as early as Friday.

A separate report from last week said a decision could come this week, so this is the second report to say that. The Cowboys have been expecting a decision to come before the beginning of the season.

Elliott has been under investigation from the league for a year over domestic violence allegations from an ex-girlfriend. Elliott was never charged in the case. He was also tied to a separate assault investigation last month.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus