Report: Ezekiel Elliott could face six-game suspension

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is facing a suspension stemming from domestic violence allegations, and reports are indicating that it could be a lengthy one.

Multiple reports emerged early Friday indicating that there is a very real chance that Elliott will face a six-game suspension for his conduct when word comes down from the NFL offices.

Under terms of NFL personal conduct policy, Ezekiel Elliott could be facing potential 6-game suspension for allegation of physical violence. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 11, 2017

Sounding more and more like a 6-game suspension is a real possibility for Ezekiel Elliott — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 11, 2017

When Zeke Elliott learns his fate, the expectation is it includes discipline. The benchmark is 6 games, could be fewer. Fine possible, too — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 11, 2017

If what I'm hearing is correct, multiple sources telling me the number is closer to that benchmark. Cowboys nation should brace for this https://t.co/XkvOP7enYj — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) August 11, 2017

Just said on @SiriusXMNFL that I anticipated Zeke suspension to be 1-4 games & got immediate text from good source: "DON'T RULE OUT 6" — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) August 11, 2017

A suspension is considered very likely at this point, and the big question is more or less how long it will be. Six games is the baseline for domestic violence, and it sounds like that’s exactly how the NFL might go.