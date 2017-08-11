Ad Unit
Report: Ezekiel Elliott could face six-game suspension

August 11, 2017
by Grey Papke

Ezekiel Elliott

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is facing a suspension stemming from domestic violence allegations, and reports are indicating that it could be a lengthy one.

Multiple reports emerged early Friday indicating that there is a very real chance that Elliott will face a six-game suspension for his conduct when word comes down from the NFL offices.

A suspension is considered very likely at this point, and the big question is more or less how long it will be. Six games is the baseline for domestic violence, and it sounds like that’s exactly how the NFL might go.

