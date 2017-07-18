Ezekiel Elliott appealing misdemeanor speeding conviction for driving 100 mph

As if Ezekiel Elliott doesn’t have enough going on away from the football field, the Dallas Cowboys star is apparently trying to get out of trouble after he was pulled over for driving entirely too fast earlier in the year.

Valerie Wigglesworth of The Dallas Morning News reports that Elliott is appealing a recent misdemeanor conviction for speeding. A state trooper says he clocked the running back driving 100 mph in his Dodge Charger on April 4. The posted speed limit on the Dallas-area freeway was 70 mph. Elliott was also issued a warning for not having a front license plate on his vehicle.

Elliott’s attorney filed a letter with the court on June 28 entering a plea of no contest and waiving a trial jury. Elliott has since filed an appeal, which was submitted on Friday and processed on Monday. The case has not yet been assigned to a judge.

While a speeding ticket may not sound like a big deal, the off-field incidents are piling up for Elliott. With the NFL still investigation an accusation of domestic assault against him, the 21-year-old was allegedly involved in an altercation at a bar late Sunday night. Multiple witnesses say they saw Elliott punch a man and break his nose, while others claim Elliott did not throw a swing.

Generally speaking, Elliott may not be the best driver. If you remember, he got into a car accident back in January in which he reportedly rear-ended another vehicle. Elliott later made light of the accident on Twitter.