Ezekiel Elliott spotted hanging out on luxury boat at Texas lake

Ezekiel Elliott may end up having to miss nearly half of the 2017 NFL regular season, but the star running back is not going to sit around and mope about it.

Elliott, who recently filed an appeal of his six-game suspension, spent some time on the water at a Texas lake Sunday afternoon. TMZ reports that Elliott was not seen drinking alcohol and was just hanging out with friends, but people were definitely partying.

While there’s nothing wrong with having a good time on your day off, you can easily see why Dallas Cowboys fans get nervous now anytime Elliott is spotted at a party. The 22-year-old has gotten himself into trouble off the field numerous times, and there are certain situations the team would like him to avoid. Does that mean Elliott put himself in a compromising position? No. Would the Cowboys rather him stay home and play video games than party on a boat? Probably.

The NFLPA and Elliott’s legal team will aim to prove Zeke’s innocence by tearing down the credibility of the woman he is accused of assaulting. That approach has already started a war of words between the NFL and the NFLPA.