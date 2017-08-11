Ezekiel Elliott ‘surprised and disappointed’ by suspension
Ezekiel Elliott broke his silence regarding the suspension he received from the NFL on Friday.
The Dallas Cowboys running back posted a statement to Twitter in which he said he was “surprised and disappointed” by the suspension. Elliott also apologized to his friends, family and teammates for the distraction he has caused.
— Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) August 12, 2017
Elliott also declared his desire to mature, which is something many have said he needs to do.
Elliott will appeal the six-game suspension he received from the NFL for the domestic violence allegations he faced last year from his ex-girlfriend.