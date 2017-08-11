Ezekiel Elliott ‘surprised and disappointed’ by suspension

Ezekiel Elliott broke his silence regarding the suspension he received from the NFL on Friday.

The Dallas Cowboys running back posted a statement to Twitter in which he said he was “surprised and disappointed” by the suspension. Elliott also apologized to his friends, family and teammates for the distraction he has caused.

Elliott also declared his desire to mature, which is something many have said he needs to do.

Elliott will appeal the six-game suspension he received from the NFL for the domestic violence allegations he faced last year from his ex-girlfriend.