Ezekiel Elliott suspended six games by NFL, expected to appeal

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has received a six-game suspension from the NFL stemming from allegations of domestic abuse.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the suspension on Friday.

Cowboys' RB Ezekiel Elliott is being suspended 6 games, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 11, 2017

Elliott is expected to appeal the suspension.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott is expected to appeal 6-game suspension, per sources. Has three business days to file appeal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 11, 2017

The Cowboys running back has three business days to file his appeal.

This punishment is the scenario that was considered possible under NFL rules. The length of the suspension is certainly a cause for concern for Dallas, though there is certainly more to come as Elliott mulls his options.

Elliott was never criminally charged for the abuse allegations because the woman involved was found by authorities not to be credible. The NFL can still punish players for violations of the league’s personal conduct policy.

Last year’s leading rusher, Elliott is the third Cowboys player to be suspended this season.