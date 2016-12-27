Ezekiel Elliott thinks he knows why ‘salty’ A’Shawn Robinson was playing dirty

Detroit Lions defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson was hit with a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty Monday night for picking Ezekiel Elliott up and slamming him to the ground. Elliott was not surprised by the play, and he has a theory about why Robinson showed a little extra aggression.

Robinson, a former star at Alabama, was with the Crimson Tide two years ago when they lost to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. The loss came at the hands of Elliott’s Ohio State Buckeyes, and Zeke thinks Robinson is still “salty” about it.

“He was being dirty all game long,” Elliott told reporters, per Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “I think he’s just a little bit salty from that Sugar Bowl win we got against them in New Orleans two years ago. It’s whatever. Let him do what he wants to do.”

In fairness to Robinson, the Lions are fighting to remain in the playoff picture. They are currently the No. 6 seed but have not clinched a spot, which could be why Robinson was playing with some added enthusiasm.

Today's @NFL this is a 15 yard penalty. Remind me to never upset @AshawnRobinson for Detroit. He's scary… pic.twitter.com/XmN8ff133j — Austin Barbour (@Austin_Barbour) December 27, 2016

With all the amazing gestures Elliott has made toward teammates and charitable organizations lately, how could anyone be that angry at him? Robinson was probably just showing him some extra love.